Xhekaj (upper body) is missing from practice Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Xhekaj was injured in the second period Thursday against the Golden Knights and did not return. The defenseman has lots of fantasy value if your league uses PIM and hits as categories as he has 47 and 41 respectively in just 17 games. He is questionable at this time to play Saturday versus Boston.
