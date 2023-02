Xhekaj is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Xhekaj has provided 13 points, 75 shots on goal, 46 blocks and 157 hits in 50 games during his rookie season. He left Sunday's 6-2 win over Edmonton following a second-period fight with Vincent Desharnais. The Canadiens defender will be replaced in the lineup by Chris Wideman on Tuesday against Chicago.