Xhekaj recorded three shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot and was assessed a 10-minute misconduct late in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

The game got chippy late in the third period after Minnesota's Marco Rossi shoved Juraj Slafkovsky into the boards. There were several penalties assessed following the incident, but Xhekaj was not on the ice at the time. He tried to get at Rossi less than a minute later, but officials were able to prevent him. Xhekaj leads Montreal with 25 PIM.