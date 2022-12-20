Xhekaj registered an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Xhekaj was initially credited with the Canadiens' second goal, but it was later determined Christian Dvorak tipped his shot in. The helper ended a six-game point drought for Xhekaj. He saw 16:11 of ice time Monday, his highest mark since Dec. 3, and he could be in line for a long-term boost with news of Mike Matheson (lower body) being out indefinitely. The Canadiens are also missing David Savard (upper body), so Xhekaj shouldn't have to worry about his place in the lineup for a while. He has nine points, 46 shots on net, 92 hits, 63 PIM, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 30 contests.