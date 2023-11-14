Xhekaj scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver. The defenseman added one blocked shot and one hit to his line over 15:22 of ice time.

Xhekaj danced through several Vancouver defenders to score his first goal of the season with just 49 seconds left. The blueliner is mostly known for the edge with which he plays and racks up fantasy-worthy hits and penalty minutes. He leads the Habs with 47 PIM and is second at 38 hits.