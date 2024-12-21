Xhekaj scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Xhekaj ended a five-game point drought with his game-tying goal in the third period, which was his first tally of the season. The 23-year-old defenseman didn't do much on offense early on -- all five of his points have come over the last 15 games. He's added 33 shots on net, 43 PIM, 31 blocked shots, 76 hits and a minus-5 rating through 29 outings overall. Xhekaj looks set to continue playing a physical role in the Canadiens' bottom four, though he may have to compete with Jayden Struble for the last spot in the lineup since Alexandre Carrier was brought in a swap that sent frequent scratch Justin Barron to Nashville.