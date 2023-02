Xhekaj (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Considering Xhekaj is pointless in his last 14 contests, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. In his stead, Chris Wideman will suit up for just the third time in the Habs' last 11 contests. Even once cleared to play, Xhekaj's lack of offensive upside will make him a low-end fantasy target at best.