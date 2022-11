Xhekaj scored a goal on two shots over 16:05 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

A scoreless game after two periods broke open in the third. Ninety seconds after the Blue Jackets opened the scoring, Xhekaj's shot from the point made it through traffic for his third goal of the season. The blueline carousel continued for Montreal; Xhekaj and Johnny Kovacevic were back in the lineup Wednesday after being healthy scratches Tuesday. They replaced Chris Wideman and Jordan Harris.