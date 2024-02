Xhekaj had an assist and two blocked shots over 12:29 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Xhekaj had one missed shot but it made a lot of noise, caroming off the post and onto the stick of Nick Suzuki, who scored his second goal in a span of 57 seconds. The helper was Xhekaj's first point since being recalled from AHL Laval on Jan. 22.