Xhekaj practiced on the fourth line during Friday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Xhekaj had been paired with Joel Edmundson, but Mike Matheson (abdomen) replaced him Friday, the injured defenseman's first full-contact practice. The arrangement of the defense Friday suggests Matheson will play Saturday while Xhekaj appears to be the odd man out. It's unclear what the Canadiens plan to do with Xhekaj, the rookie who's made a name for himself early in the season and shown some offensive potential.