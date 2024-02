Xhekaj scored a goal on three shots and had one hit over 16:35 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Xhekaj unloaded a bomb from the point that eluded Darcy Kuemper for Montreal's first goal. It was the second goal of the season for Xhekaj and his first since being recalled from AHL Laval in late January. He's been in and out of the lineup since the recall, but Xhekaj is playing regularly now with Jordan Harris (upper body) sidelined.