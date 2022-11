Xhekaj scored a goal on two shots, had one hit and two penalty minutes over 19:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Sean Monahan won an offensive zone draw back to the point, where Xhekaj's wrister avoided multiple bodies and eluded a screened Thatcher Demko for the Canadiens' second goal. It was the second strike for the defenseman, whose legend in Montreal grows by the game. The rookie blueliner has four points and leads the team with 49 hits and 35 PIM over 14 contests.