Xhekaj scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton. He had one shot on net, three hits and two penalty minutes over 17:24 of ice time.

Xhekaj was on the ice for a brief 5-on-3 man advantage and patiently found a shooting angle before whistling a wrister past Stuart Skinner to tie the game at 3-3. It was the first power-play goal for the rookie and fourth overall. He's been a healthy scratch twice in the last two weeks, but Xhekaj provided offense from back line when active. He has three points (two goals, one assist) over the last five games.