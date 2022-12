Xhekaj had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots over 16:00 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Xhekaj sent a stretch pass to Michael Pezzetta who finished it off to give Montreal a 2-0 lead early in the second period. It was Xhekaj's 10th point and sixth assist over 32 games. The rookie blueliner also has 52 shots on goal, 96 hits and 29 blocked shots over 15:11 TOI/G.