Xhekaj had an assist, four shots on net, three blocks, five hits and a five-minute major penalty in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Xhekaj picked up the secondary helper on a Josh Anderson tally that gave Montreal a 3-2 lead early in the third period. It was the second straight game with an assist for Xhekaj. He leads Montreal with 65 PIM in just 30 games.