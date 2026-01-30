Xhekaj's point drought reached 20 games in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Xhekaj has been a physical force as usual, racking up 49 PIM and 71 hits during his slump on offense. He's added just 10 shots on net in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman is holding down a third-pairing role while Jayden Struble sits as a healthy scratch, but Xhekaj is tough to roster in fantasy if he's not going to chip in at least a little offense. For the season, he has just two points with 32 shots on net, 104 PIM, 131 hits and a minus-7 rating through 48 appearances.