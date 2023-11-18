Xhekaj (upper body) won't play Saturday against Boston, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Xhekaj is listed as day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Vegas. He has supplied one goal, two assists, 47 PIM, 12 blocked shots and 41 hits in 17 games this season. Xhekaj will be replaced in the lineup by Jordan Harris (upper body), who will return from a two-game absence.