Xhekaj had an assist, three hits and 17 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Toronto.

Xhekaj is no stranger to the physical side of hockey and wasted little time mixing it up. All three penalties -- two minutes for instigating a fight, five minutes for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct -- were assessed in the first period for his brawl with noted tough guy Ryan Reaves. He later produced an assist in the third period, when his shot from the point was tipped in by Alex Newhook. Xhekaj had 159 hits and 101 PIM over 51 games in 2022-23.