Xhekaj (undisclosed) won't return to Sunday's game against Edmonton.

Xhekaj racked up nine PIM in 10:16 of ice time prior his exit. He left the contest following a fight with Vincent Desharnais of the Oilers. The 22-year-old rookie blueliner went into Sunday's contest with 13 points, 75 shots on goal, 46 blocks and 157 hits in 50 games.