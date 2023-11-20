Xhekaj (upper body) won't travel with his teammates Monday to California ahead of the Canadiens' three-game road trip, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

As a result, Xhekaj is likely to miss Montreal's next three games, starting with Wednesday's contest versus Anaheim. He has picked up one goal, two assists, 47 PIM, 12 blocked shots and 41 hits across 17 outings this season. Montreal brought up Jayden Struble from AHL Laval on Monday to serve as an extra defender for the road trip.