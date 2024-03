Durandeau was traded to Montreal from New Jersey in a minor-league swap for Nathan Legare on Monday.

Durandeau hasn't gotten into an NHL game this season and is now being traded for the second time this year. In 38 combined games for AHL Bridgeport and Utica, the 2017 sixth-round pick has tallied just four goals and 14 assists. He figures to link up with AHL Laval now that he is with the Habs.