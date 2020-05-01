Canadiens' Arsen Khisamutdinov: Grabs entry-level deal
Khisamutdinov agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Friday.
In 31 appearances in the KHL for Neftekhimik Niznekamsk, Khisamutdinov recorded just one goal and two helpers, which no doubt factor into his decision to spend some time in the VHL (Russia's second-tier league) as well. Considering he wasn't a full-time KHL player, the winger figures to spend the bulk of the 2020-21 camping adjusting to the North American style of play with AHL Laval.
