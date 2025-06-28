Radkov was the 82nd overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The No. 12 overall European goaltender according to NHL Central Scouting, Radkov is an odd pick at this stage of the draft. That said, he has two major things going for him. First, he's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. That's the ideal size all NHL clubs are looking for in their goaltenders. Second, Radkov won't turn 18 years of age until early August, so he's one of the draft's younger players. A native of Belarus who played last season in Russia, Radkov is a 2026-27 commit to the University of Massachusetts.