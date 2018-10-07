Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Adds two helpers
Lehkonen tallied two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.
The 23-year-old Fin was able to extend his point streak to two in as many games. Lehkonen has shown tremendous chemistry with linemate Paul Byron, as the two third-liners are first and second on the team in points through two games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in opener•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice Monday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Deposits power-play goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores game-winner Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Hits double digits Friday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Late-season renaissance•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...