Lehkonen (undisclosed) is an option heading into Friday's matchup with the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jake Evans (concussion) out indefinitely, Lehkonen could slot into the lineup in his stead for Game 2 on Friday. If the winger does play, it would end a five-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. If not Lehkonen, Michael Frolik could also be in contention to replace Evans in the lineup against Winnipeg.