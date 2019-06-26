Lehkonen will remain with the Canadiens next season, according to general manager Marc Bergevin.

While a contract still needs to be worked out, the news means the Habs have submitted a qualifying offer to retain Lehkonen's rights. The 23-year-old set career highs in assists (20), points (31) and shots (176) last season and will no doubt be eager for more. If the winger can maintain a top-six role in 2019-20, he should be capable of challenging for the 40-point mark.