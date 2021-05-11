Lehkonen registered a goal and two assists with two shots and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lehkonen and fellow fourth-liners Paul Byron and Jake Evans carried the load offensively for Montreal in this one, accounting for all three goals and combining for eight points. Lehkonen forced overtime when he beat Mikko Koskinen from the left faceoff circle 13:04 into the third period, tying the game at 3-3. He also assisted on one goal by each of his linemates. The 25-year-old Lehkonen has seven goals and six assists in 46 games on the year.