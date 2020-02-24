Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Back in lineup Saturday
Lehkonen returned to the lineup Saturday and had three shots along with two blocked shots in a 3-0 win over Ottawa.
Lehkonen was a one-game healthy scratch before returning to the active lineup. Montreal head coach Claude Julien's reasoning behind the scratch largely focused on Lehkonen's lack of offense. Julien felt guys like Nick Cousins and Jordan Weal offer more offensive upside, but the coach returned to Lehkonen against the Senators. The Canadiens signaled an organizational focus on next season with Sunday's trade of Ilya Kovalchuk to Washington, which suggests Lehkonen will be part of the active lineup going forward. However, the issue of his offense lingers. The Finn has no goals and one point in the last nine games and just two goals in the last 19.
