Lehkonen had an assist and a blocked shot over 16:52 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Over the last two seasons, Lehkonen has not fulfilled the promise he hinted at in his rookie 2016 season, but he's started this season with assists in all three games. He also played on the power play Wednesday, his first stint on the unit this season.

