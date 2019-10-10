Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Begins with point streak
Lehkonen had an assist and a blocked shot over 16:52 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.
Over the last two seasons, Lehkonen has not fulfilled the promise he hinted at in his rookie 2016 season, but he's started this season with assists in all three games. He also played on the power play Wednesday, his first stint on the unit this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Getting top-six minutes•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Re-ups with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Seeking arbitration•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Avoids unrestricted free agency•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: First multi-point game of 2019•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.