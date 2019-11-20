Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and had two hits over 16:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lehkonen entered the game with just one goal in his previous 15 games, but he finished off a nifty pass from Phillip Danault to knot the score at one apiece late in the first period. The 24-year-old forward has had difficulty finishing chances during his career, so this was a positive sign for the Canadiens, who will look for Lehkonen to help fill the offensive void created by injuries to Jonathan Drouin (wrist, out eight weeks) and Paul Byron (knee, four weeks).