Lehkonen (lower body) has a "good chance" of practicing outdoors with the Canadiens on Friday, and Habs coach Claude Julien said the forward will accompany the team to western Canada, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

The savvy scoring winger remains on injured reserve, but a lot can change depending on how he feels in the next practice. Lehkonen has already missed the past 13 games with his ailment after starting the season with a pair of goals complementing three helpers through the first 18 contests.