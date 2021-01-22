Lehkonen managed an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Lehkonen picked up a helper on Jake Evans' second-period tally that gave the Canadiens a 5-2 lead. Through five games, Lehkonen has a goal, an assist, eight hits and five shots on goal in a fourth-line role. His line with Evans and Paul Byron (foot) has been a solid trio for the Canadiens, but Lehkonen may have to adjust to a new linemate if Byron is unavailable for Saturday's rubber match against the Canucks.