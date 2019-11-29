Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Completes Finnish hat trick
Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots along with two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Lehkonen's third-period marker completed a team-wide hat trick for the Finns on the roster; Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia scored earlier in the game. While the Canadiens are dealing with a six-game losing streak, Lehkonen is enjoying his most productive stretch of the season. He's potted four goals and has one assist in the last five games. The Habs are looking for their secondary scorers to step up in the wake of injuries to Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee), and Lehkonen has responded. The 24-year-old forward has scored on four of his 15 shots (26.7 percent) during the five-game run and stands at 11.3 percent for the season.
