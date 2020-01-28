Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Dealing with illness
Lehkonen isn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice due to an illness.
Montreal is off until Thursday against the Sabres, so Lehkonen may not be forced to miss any game action due to his illness. Another update on the Finnish winger's status should surface following Wednesday's practice.
