Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Deposits power-play goal Thursday
Lehkonen scored a power-play goal in Thursday's preseason win over Washington.
Lehkonen converted a pass from Brendan Gallagher for his first preseason goal. The 23-year-old forward is expected to up his production this season, particularly after Montreal traded Max Pacioretty. Lehkonen will be a top-six forward with first-unit power-play minutes.
