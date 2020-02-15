Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Dropped to fourth line
Lehkonen had one shot and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Lehkonen was dropped to the fourth line Friday and had nearly two fewer minutes of ice time than his season average. Montreal has had recent difficulty putting the puck in the net, prompting line tweaking by coach Claude Julien. Lehkonen has just two points (both goals) over the last 15 games.
