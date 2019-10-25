Lehkonen skated on the third line and had two shots over a forward-low 10:54 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

Lehkonen had been skating with Max Domi and a rotating cast of right wingers on the second line until Thursday, when he lined up with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Paul Byron. All three players on that unit brought up the rear in terms of ice time Thursday, though it's not immediately clear why.