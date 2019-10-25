Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Drops to third line
Lehkonen skated on the third line and had two shots over a forward-low 10:54 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.
Lehkonen had been skating with Max Domi and a rotating cast of right wingers on the second line until Thursday, when he lined up with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Paul Byron. All three players on that unit brought up the rear in terms of ice time Thursday, though it's not immediately clear why.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Logs game-winner Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Begins with point streak•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Getting top-six minutes•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Re-ups with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Seeking arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.