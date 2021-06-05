Lehkonen provided a shorthanded assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 1-0 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Lehkonen missed the last five games due to the mystery injury. His secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's second-period goal was Lehkonen's first point in four postseason outings. The Finn worked in a top-line role, filling the void left by Jake Evans (concussion). In such an advanced role, Lehkonen could be worth a look in DFS for Sunday's Game 3.