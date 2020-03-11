Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

The Canadiens, who have scored three goals in the last three games, were nearly shut out before Lehkonen scored his 13th goal in third period. It ended a 16-game streak without a goal and was just his second in the last 21. As Montreal deals with injuries and is desperate for scoring, Lehkonen has not been able to provide the needed offense. On the plus side, his 9.3 shooting percentage this season reverses a two-year downward trend in that category, but the Finn's scoring at a mere 5.8 percent clip in 26 games since Jan. 9.