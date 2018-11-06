Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Ends drought Monday
Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and had four hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.
Lehkonen tipped in Noah Juulsen's blast from the point to complete Montreal's comeback from a 3-1 deficit and send the game into overtime. The Finn pocketed his first goal since opening night, ending a 12-game run of futility. Despite not getting pucks in the net, Lehkonen has remained relevant as a helper. His seven assists are tied for third on the team.
