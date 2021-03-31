Lehkonen collected a goal and an assist with two shots in a 4-0 victory over Edmonton on Tuesday.

Lehkonen drew the secondary assist on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's goal just 18 seconds into the opening period, putting an end to his 13-game point drought. The 25-year-old Lehkonen added a goal of his own just over three minutes later, tapping home a loose puck on the doorstep for a 2-0 lead. After producing double-digit goal totals in each of his first four NHL seasons, Lehkonen has scored just three times in 23 games in 2020-21.