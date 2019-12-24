Lehkonen registered a goal and an assist with two shots and four hits in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Jets.

Lehkonen put the finishing touches on the win, potting his seventh goal of the year to round out the scoring midway through the third period. He also drew the primary assist on Max Domi's goal late in the second period. Lehkonen takes a modest three-game point streak into the Christmas break, collecting a goal and four assists in that stretch.