Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Enjoys two-point night
Lehkonen registered a goal and an assist with two shots and four hits in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Jets.
Lehkonen put the finishing touches on the win, potting his seventh goal of the year to round out the scoring midway through the third period. He also drew the primary assist on Max Domi's goal late in the second period. Lehkonen takes a modest three-game point streak into the Christmas break, collecting a goal and four assists in that stretch.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Picks up 10th helper•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Helps on two goals•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps pointless streak•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Completes Finnish hat trick•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Monstrous performance•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Buries nifty pass•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.