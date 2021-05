Lehkonen (undisclosed) is set to miss out against the Leafs for Game 7 on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Through the first three playoff contests, Lehkonen failed to register a point and only put one shot on net, though he did dish out 11 hits while averaging 11:32 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, the 25-year-old winger is unlikely to break into the top-six which will limit him to mid-range fantasy value at best.