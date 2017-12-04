According to coach Claude Julien, Lehkonen (lower body) is on track to resume skating soon, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Lehkonen's stint in the press box has reached 10 games, with no clear timeline to return to action. Skating is just the first step, as the winger will need to practice with his teammates and absorb some contact before being eligible to play. In his 18 appearances prior to getting hurt, the Finn notched two goals and three helpers -- a far cry from his scoring pace when he was with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League.