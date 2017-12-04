Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Expected to resume skating soon
According to coach Claude Julien, Lehkonen (lower body) is on track to resume skating soon, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Lehkonen's stint in the press box has reached 10 games, with no clear timeline to return to action. Skating is just the first step, as the winger will need to practice with his teammates and absorb some contact before being eligible to play. In his 18 appearances prior to getting hurt, the Finn notched two goals and three helpers -- a far cry from his scoring pace when he was with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: No timeline for return•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Moves to IR•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Out indefinitely•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Registers first point•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...