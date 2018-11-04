Lehkonen did not have a shot on net and finished minus-1 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

There had been a belief that Lehkonen, who had a 7.3 shooting percentage last year, was snake-bitten in 2017-18 based on his number of individual scoring chances. Those chances, coupled with the seven goals he scored over the final 15 games, led us to believe he was a sleeper candidate heading into 2018-19. That hopeful projection appeared justified when Lehkonen scored opening night, but the Finn has not scored in 12 games since. He has seven assists, good for third on the team, but he set an expectation as a rookie in 2016-17 when he scored 18 goals over 73 games. He has just four shots over the last five games, and Saturday's match was the second straight without a shot on goal. It was also his second straight contest without ice time on the power play. His 4.2 shooting percentage is last among Montreal forwards that have scored this season, and his dwindling TOI (13:38 over the last two games) is a sign that coach Claude Julien has taken notice.