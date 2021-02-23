Lehkonen was the extra skater during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Lehkonen was a healthy scratch Sunday and replaced by Corey Perry on the Canadiens' fourth line. It looks like Lehkonen may sit out Tuesday's game at Ottawa.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scratched Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Promoted to third line•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Records pair of points•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Collects assist•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: On scoresheet with shortie•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Opens on fourth line•