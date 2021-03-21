Lehkonen had one shot on net and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks.

Lehkonen, who had been a healthy inactive for seven of the last eight games, found himself in the active lineup, filling in for the injured Tyler Toffoli (lower body). He skated at Toffoli's spot on the right wing of the third line instead of having Corey Perry move up from the fourth line, which has been a common practice when a top-nine forward has been unavailable in previous games.