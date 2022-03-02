Lehkonen added a goal in a 8-4 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.
Lehkonen and the Canadiens had little they could do about the Jets offense in this one other than put up a solid amount of offense themselves. The left winger has goals in back-to-back games and been fairly consistent of late, with six goals and six assists across the last 20 games.
