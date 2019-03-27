Lehkonen scored a goal and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Lehkonen has not developed into the finisher Montreal had hoped for, but Tuesday's goal was the second in his last three games. That counts as a scoring binge for the forward that ranks fifth on the team in shots (157) but 15th in shooting percentage (6.4%). That he's skating on the second line with Montreal's leading scorer, Max Domi, brings some hope that he can continue the scoring spree,