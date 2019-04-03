Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: First multi-point game of 2019
Lehkonen scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
Lehkonen's points came less than three minutes from each other, as he knocked home a rebound out of midair and then set up Max Domi's insurance score in the third frame. These two marks give Lehkonen a career-high 29 points through 80 games.
